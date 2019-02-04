Germany, Australia advance to Davis Cup Finals

Former winners Germany, Australia and Serbia were among 12 qualifiers that secured their places over the weekend in the revamped Davis Cup Finals week that will take place in Madrid in November.

They will join the four teams that contested the semis-finals last year - holders Croatia, finalists France, Spain and the United States - as well as wildcards Britain and Argentina, in the 18-team competition.

Germany, who completed a 5-0 rout of Hungary, are the only country represented by a player in the world's top 10 at last weekend's qualifiers.

With the Germans 3-0 up, world No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat Gabor Borsos in straight sets in the singles in Frankfurt, before Philipp Kohlschreiber completed the drubbing by defeating David Szintai.

Australia romped to a 4-0 win over Bosnia, after John Peers and Jordan Thompson beat Tomislav Brkic and Mirza Basic in Saturday's doubles to put the tie beyond Bosnia's reach. - REUTERS

OTHER NATIONS WHO QUALIFIED YESTERDAY:

Serbia, Canada, Russia, Japan, Holland, Colombia, Belgium, Kazakhstan, Chile, Italy