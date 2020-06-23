Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric contract Covid-19
Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric have both announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19, after playing in a tennis exhibition tournament in Croatia featuring world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.
Coric, 23, had beaten Dimitrov, 20, in the second leg of the Adria Tour in Zadar last Saturday. World No. 19 Dimitrov withdrew from the tournament after that match, complaining of feeling unwell, and on Sunday announced he had tested positive.
The final between Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev on Sunday was cancelled as a precaution. The organisers urged those who had been in close contact for more than 10 minutes with the players to self-isolate for 14 days and contact their doctor. - REUTERS, AFP
