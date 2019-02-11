Tennis

Halep, Pliskova and Kerber to clash in Qatar

Feb 11, 2019 06:00 am

The Qatar Open may have been hit by the withdrawal of world No. 1 Naomi Osaka through injury, but six of the women's top-10 tennis players will make up for it.

Osaka, the newly minted Australian Open champion, pulled out last week due to a back injury, leaving a big hole to fill for tournament organisers, which they have done with a strong field including three former world No. 1s - Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber.

All three top seeds have a good record in Qatar. Halep and Kerber met in the 2014 final, with the Romanian winning, and Pliskova won the title two years ago.

World No. 7 Elina Svitolina, who replaced Osaka, is the fourth seed.- AFP

Tennis

Osaka withdraws from Qatar Open due to injury

Related Stories

Germany, Australia advance to Davis Cup Finals

Kvitova’s form continues with win over former world No.1 Azarenka

Injury forces Sharapova out

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis