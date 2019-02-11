Halep, Pliskova and Kerber to clash in Qatar

The Qatar Open may have been hit by the withdrawal of world No. 1 Naomi Osaka through injury, but six of the women's top-10 tennis players will make up for it.

Osaka, the newly minted Australian Open champion, pulled out last week due to a back injury, leaving a big hole to fill for tournament organisers, which they have done with a strong field including three former world No. 1s - Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber.

All three top seeds have a good record in Qatar. Halep and Kerber met in the 2014 final, with the Romanian winning, and Pliskova won the title two years ago.