Halep pulls out of Kremlin Cup, in doubt for WTA Finals

Romania's world No. 1 Simona Halep yesterday withdrew from the Kremlin Cup, a joint WTA and ATP event, due to concerns over an ongoing back injury.

"I tried everything I could to be ready here as I really wanted to play," Halep said.

"But unfortunately the back is still causing me pain and I don't want to take any unnecessary risks."

The 27-year-old's appearance in Moscow and the WTA Finals had been in doubt when she withdrew from Beijing two weeks ago and was diagnosed with a herniated disc in her back.

Halep, who has already qualified for next week's WTA year-ending finals in Singapore, said she needed more time to recover completely from her back injury.

"While it's disappointing to withdraw, I know it's important to put my health first," she added.

She had said on Monday that she would be "very doubtful" for the Oct 21-28 WTA Finals if her injury prevents her from playing in Moscow.

Meanwhile, reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber has split from coach Wim Fissette, the player's entourage announced yesterday.

"Despite the success of the cooperation since the start of the season, this step is needed because of differences of opinion as the future direction," a statement read.

Former coach of Kim Clijsters (2009-11), Halep (2014) and Victoria Azarenka (2015-16), Fissette joined forces with Kerber last November.