Halep pulls out of WTA Finals, handing debut to Bertens

World No. 1 Simona Halep yesterday pulled out of next week's WTA Finals in Singapore due to a lower back injury, handing Kiki Bertens a spot at the season-ending event for the first time.

Halep suffered the injury in a training session ahead of last month's Wuhan Open, her ailment later diagnosed as a herniated disc.

"The decision was tough for sure," the Romanian, 27, told WTA Insider.

"It's always difficult to withdraw from a big tournament. Actually, I think it's the first time in my life. So it was a tough decision but it's better for my health.

"My back is not OK. I didn't practise for the last four weeks. I'm not ready to compete at this level and I'm still sore. It's not easy to go on court and compete at this moment."

It has been a disappointing end to a spectacular season for Halep, which saw her secure the year-end No. 1 ranking in the WTA standings for the second year running.

She spent 40 weeks at No. 1 this year, and won three titles from a tour-leading six final appearances, amassing a 46-11 win-loss record.

This year, Halep has won the Shenzhen Open, the Rogers Cup and her debut Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros.

In addition, she reached the title match at the Australian Open, in Rome and Cincinnati.

In Halep's absence, Bertens, 26, will become the first Dutchwoman to compete at the season-ending showpiece in more than 20 years, since Brenda Schultz-McCarthy lost in the first round in 1997.

The other singles players who will be doing battle for a US$7-million (S$9.6m) prize purse here are Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, US Open winner Naomi Osaka, Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova, Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina.

"I'm delighted to be appearing at the WTA Finals for the third time," Pliskova said.

"I have such great memories from playing in Singapore in 2016 and 2017, and I can't wait to close out the year competing against the other elite players of 2018."