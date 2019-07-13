Halep sinks Serena to win Wimbledon title

Simona Halep torpedoed Serena Williams’ latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday (July 13) when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career Major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, adding a maiden Wimbledon to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.



Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record for Major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.



Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep’s two. – AFP