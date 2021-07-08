Hubert Hurkacz ends Roger Federer's hunt for ninth Wimbledon title

World No. 8 Roger Federer crashed out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals at the hands of Poland's 18th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz this morning (Singapore time), potentially bringing down the curtain on the Swiss legend's All England Club career.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who turns 40 next month, lost 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to a player 15 years his junior.

It was only the eight-time Wimbledon champion's 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight-set loss since an opening-round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.

Earlier, world No. 1 and five-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic reached his 10th semi-final at the All England Club with a straight-set win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. His semi-final opponent will be Canada's 10th seed Denis Shapovalov, who defeated Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

"It was a solid performance, I started extremely well and didn't do many things wrong in the first five games," Djokovic said.