I don’t feel unloved by fans: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic does not feel antagonised by the lack of fan support when facing his biggest rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Major finals, Serbia's world No. 1 said yesterday.

Tennis pundits have often suggested that Djokovic gets infuriated as well as galvanised by the overwhelming support for Federer and Nadal when he locks horns with them, but the 32-year-old from Belgrade offered a different view.

"I've read a lot of stuff suggesting that I am disliked but I really don't have that impression, especially off-court," Djokovic told a news conference at his tennis academy in the Serbian capital.

"Even if that was true, why would I want to add fuel to the fire?

"It is a fact that most fans support Federer and Nadal against me, but that's due to what they represent in world tennis," he added.