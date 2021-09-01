I lost respect for Tsitsipas after toilet antics: Murray

Stefanos Tsitsipas used his bathroom break when nature called at the US Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), but opponent Andy Murray fumed about the eight-minute disruption as his hopes of scoring an opening-round upset went down the toilet.

Murray, who lost 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, said he had been warned to be prepared for disruptions such as a bathroom break or medical time out if his third-seeded opponent saw the match slipping away.

And if that was the Greek's plan, it worked to perfection as a distracted Murray vented his opinion to the chair umpire, courtside officials and anyone else in earshot as Tsitsipas made a comeback after his break.

"I think he's a brilliant player. I think he's great for the game but I have zero time for that stuff at all," said Murray. "I lost respect for him."

There are no time limits on bathroom breaks and Tsitsipas said he had abided by regulations, adding: "If there's something that he has to tell me, the two of us should speak."

Murray, a member of the player council, said the issue of delay tactics comes up regularly and discussions have been held on ways to keep rules from being exploited as " it's not good for the sport".