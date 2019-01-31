Injury forces Sharapova out

Maria Sharapova's ongoing right shoulder problems led her to pull out of the Saint Petersburg tournament, the organisers said yesterday.

The Russian, 31, has been struggling to regain fitness since returning from a 15-month doping ban that ended in 2017.

The five-time Major winner beat Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-0, 6-4 in her debut in St Petersburg, but suffered with her shoulder injury afterwards.