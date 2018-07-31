Isner among elite after fifth Atlanta win

John Isner joined elite company when he saved four of five break points en route to beating compatriot Ryan Harrison 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to win the Atlanta Open for the fifth time yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Top seed Isner became the fifth American man to win the same event at least five times after Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

But Isner acknowledged he had been fortunate to prevail over Harrison, the eighth seed, who took the first set and was clearly the better player early in the second.

Isner appeared to be wilting in the heat but Harrison could not hammer home his advantage, as Isner saved four break points.

Isner then pounced to take advantage of his lone break-point chance in the second set, and the dye was cast.