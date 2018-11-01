Kasatkina hits out at scheduling

Top seed Daria Kasatkina slammed the tournament scheduling at the WTA Elite Trophy in China yesterday after losing 6-2, 6-4 in 70 minutes to Madison Keys.

The 21-year-old Russian, who finished her previous round-robin tie against Wang Qiang at 10pm on Tuesday, looked tired on court and had already criticised the match timetable, saying it "sucks".

Asked if she stood by the comments at her post-match press conference yesterday, she said: "Yeah, I mean if they want me to pull out of the tournament, then they are doing a good job, because in less than 24 hours, I've played two matches.

"The girls (Keys and Wang) are not playing tomorrow, they are playing on Friday, and I was supposed to play two matches in less than 24 hours."