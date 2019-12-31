Kei Nishikori pulls out of Australian Open

Japanese star Kei Nishikori pulled out of the Australian Open and the inaugural ATP Cup yesterday, as he continues to struggle with an elbow injury that has kept him out since the US Open.

The former world No. 4, who has slipped to 13, said he was disappointed not to be able to begin his season.

"Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the ATP Cup and the Aussie Open," he said in statement.

"Today, together with my team, we have made this decision as I am still not 100 per cent ready or healthy to compete at the highest level."

Yoshihito Nishioka will replace him as the top-ranked player in Japan's ATP Cup team in Perth. Yasutaka Uchiyama also withdrew from the event, with Toshihide Matsui called up instead.