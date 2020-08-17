Kei Nishikori self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, said on Sunday (Aug 16) that he has contracted Covid-19 and has withdrawn from an ATP event in New York with this year’s US Open only two weeks away.

The world No. 31 said he took the test and received the positive result on Sunday in Florida and will isolate himself despite having few symptoms. He and his team plan more tests and a status update on Friday.

Nishikori had planned to fly to New York on Sunday, ahead of this week’s Western and Southern Open, an event usually played in Cincinnati but moved to New York in a quarantine setting to serve as a final tune-up for the US Open, which starts on Aug 31 in the same “bubble” atmosphere.

“I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time,” Nishikori said. “I am feeling well and have very little symptoms but will obviously be in complete isolation for the safety of everyone.” – AFP