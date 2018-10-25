Kerber sends Osaka tumbling to second defeat

Angelique Kerber produced a stunning display of defensive tennis to see off the big-hitting Naomi Osaka 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in a Red group encounter between the last two Grand Slam champions at the WTA Finals yesterday.

The victory evens up Kerber's record at 1-1 in round-robin play as Osaka slumped to her second straight defeat at the season-ending event, leaving the US Open champion on the brink of elimination from the eight-woman tournament.

"I had my chances in the second set but she played some unbelievable tennis to win that one, and it felt like there was only one or two points in the decider," said Wimbledon champion Kerber.

"It was great to win such a great match and to be able to look forward to another one in two days from now."

Both players made tentative starts to a match that began with three consecutive breaks of serve in the German's favour as Osaka looked to dictate with her power, while Kerber was content to counter-punch off the back foot and keep the ball in play.

Osaka fashioned five break-points when Kerber served for the set at 5-4, but the German was able to stave off all of them with some gutsy play and sealed the opener with a booming serve.

Osaka, who was very demonstrative as her frustration boiled over in her opening loss, was fighting to keep her emotions in check with every missed opportunity as Kerber battled back every time the Japanese appeared to be on the ascendancy.

Last night's other Red group match between Sloane Stephens and Kiki Bertens was still going on at press time. - REUTERS

TODAY'S MATCHES