Kerber stuns Serena to claim Wimbledon title

Angelique Kerber has won her first Wimbledon title after defeating Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3.PHOTO: AFP
Jul 15, 2018 12:41 am

Germany’s Angelique Kerber stunned American Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to win her first Wimbledon title.

Seven-time champion Williams had been bidding to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown but made too many errors as Kerber ran out a comfortable winner in the final.

Kerber looked understandably nervous as she served for the match at 5-3 but could celebrate when Williams netted a backhand on her first match point. – REUTERS

