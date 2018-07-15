Kerber stuns Serena to claim Wimbledon title
Germany’s Angelique Kerber stunned American Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to win her first Wimbledon title.
Seven-time champion Williams had been bidding to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown but made too many errors as Kerber ran out a comfortable winner in the final.
Kerber looked understandably nervous as she served for the match at 5-3 but could celebrate when Williams netted a backhand on her first match point. – REUTERS
