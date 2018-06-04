Keys reaches first French Open q-final

American 13th seed Madison Keys reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time yesterday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The 23-year-old Keys, last year's US Open runner-up, will face Kazakhstan's world No. 98 Yulia Putintseva for a place in the semi-finals.

Putintseva, also 23, reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time by downing Czech 26th seed Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-3.