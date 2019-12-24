Kim Clijsters to make comeback in March at Monterrey

Kim Clijsters, who retired for a second time in 2012, confirmed yesterday that she was making a comeback starting in Mexico in March.

"A few more weeks of patience and I'll be ready to go," the Belgian four-time Major winner said in a video posted on social media.

"The absence has been long enough."

Clijsters first retired in May 2007, before returning in August 2009 after giving birth to her first child.

The 36-year-old originally planned to return to competition in time to play next month at the Australian Open, a Grand Slam she won in 2011. But her comeback was delayed by a knee injury.