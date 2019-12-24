Kim Clijsters to make comeback in March at Monterrey
Kim Clijsters, who retired for a second time in 2012, confirmed yesterday that she was making a comeback starting in Mexico in March.
"A few more weeks of patience and I'll be ready to go," the Belgian four-time Major winner said in a video posted on social media.
"The absence has been long enough."
Clijsters first retired in May 2007, before returning in August 2009 after giving birth to her first child.
The 36-year-old originally planned to return to competition in time to play next month at the Australian Open, a Grand Slam she won in 2011. But her comeback was delayed by a knee injury.
The former world No. 1 indicated that she planned to return in Monterrey (March 2-8) before heading to the United States to play in Indian Wells (March 11-22) and Charleston (April 4-12). - AFP
Unique experience for special needs children
It was a memorable experience for more than 60 special needs children and their families last Saturday, after they cycled next to a racecourse utilised by thoroughbreds.
The event, organised by Ageless Bicyclists Ltd, a non-profit social enterprise, and hosted by the Singapore Turf Club, was intended to serve as a confidence booster for the children in a safe and conducive environment.
"It is my first time coming to Singapore Turf Club... excited to have cycled at this unique and safe venue. I enjoyed myself today," said 12-year-old Izzy.
