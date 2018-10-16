Knee fracture set to end del Potro’s season

Juan Martin del Potro is set to miss the rest of the season after it was revealed on Sunday the giant Argentinian had fractured his knee at the Shanghai Masters.

"It's a very difficult moment. I feel very sad," said the world No. 4 after doctors confirmed he had fractured the patella bone in his right knee.

"It's a hard blow which leaves me without any strength. It's very difficult for me to think about recovery again. I did not expect this to happen."