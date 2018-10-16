Knee fracture set to end del Potro’s season
Juan Martin del Potro is set to miss the rest of the season after it was revealed on Sunday the giant Argentinian had fractured his knee at the Shanghai Masters.
"It's a very difficult moment. I feel very sad," said the world No. 4 after doctors confirmed he had fractured the patella bone in his right knee.
"It's a hard blow which leaves me without any strength. It's very difficult for me to think about recovery again. I did not expect this to happen."
Del Potro hobbled out of the Shanghai Masters last-16 tie against Borna Coric after hurting his right knee in an awkward fall. The 30-year-old had been set to compete at the eight-man ATP World Tour Finals in London from Nov 11, after qualifying for the season-ending showpiece for the first time since 2013. - AFP
