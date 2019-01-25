Kvitova battles her demons to reach the final

Petra Kvitova was left such a nervous wreck after being attacked by a home intruder in 2016 that she struggled to be in a room by herself, let alone have thoughts of returning to the tour as a Grand Slam contender.

At the Australian Open yesterday, the 28-year-old Czech came within one match of crowning one of the bravest comebacks in tennis after beating Danielle Collins 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 to reach her first final at Melbourne Park.

Kvitova missed the 2017 tournament while recovering from surgery on the stab wound to her racket hand she suffered during the attack - the same hand that struck 30 winners to fell Collins in stifling heat at Rod Laver Arena.

It was much more than a case of overcoming a physical injury, however, with the attack having exacted a heavy mental toll on the two-time Wimbledon champion.

"It wasn't really a nice time to be dealing with everything," the tall left-hander said at Melbourne Park.

"It took me really a while to believe the people around me again and especially men, for sure. So I wasn't pretty confident to be alone somewhere...

"Yeah, it's been a long journey."

She will head into the final on an 11-match winning streak, looking to become the first Czech to win the tournament since Hana Mandlikova in 1987.

Her opponent is US Open champion Naomi Osaka, who staved off a fightback from Karolina Pliskova to reach her maiden Australian Open final with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win.

Fourth seed Osaka admitted the never-say-die Czech rattled her but she drew on her experience winning a Major at Flushing Meadows to settle her nerves.

"Somehow I made it. I just told myself to regroup in the third set and try as hard as I could no matter what, and I managed to win."

Osaka is seen as the leader of a new generation of stars but victory in her maiden Slam was overshadowed by Williams' raging row with the umpire in the final at Flushing Meadows.