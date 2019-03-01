Kyrgios hits back at Nadal after ousting the Spaniard at Acapulco

Kyrgios celebrates his win over Nadal by screaming as he drops to the court.

Nick Kyrgios has hit out at Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard criticised the Australian's attitude, following their last-16 encounter at Acapulco.

Kyrgios survived three match-points to beat top-seeded Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (8/6) yesterday morning (Singapore time) and reach the quarter-finals of the Mexico Open, AFP reported.

Kyrgios screamed and dropped to the court in celebration - a conclusion that seemed unlikely when he complained to a trainer after the opening set that he was feeling ill but feared the fallout should he retire.

After three hours and three minutes, the 23-year-old managed to pull off the win which levelled his head-to-head record with Nadal at 3-3.

He will next play three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka today for a place in the semi-finals.

Said Nadal after the match: "He is a player who has ginormous talent. He could win Grand Slams and fight the top-ranked players, but there is a reason why he is where he is. He lacks respect for the public, the rival and towards himself."

Kyrgios responded swiftly in his own post-match press conference, the Express reported.

"I'm different, Rafa's different, he can focus on what he needs to do," he said.

"He doesn't know the journey I've been through, he doesn't know anything about me. So I'm not going to listen at all.

"It's the way I play, it's the way he plays. I'm not going to comment on his game, he has his game, I have my game.

"He played well, that's the sport, people are different so I'm not going to take it (Nadal's comments) into consideration at all."

Elsewhere, Roger Federer was made to work hard by Fernando Verdasco before beating the Spanish veteran 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 yesterday to reach the quarter-finals of the Dubai Championships.

Federer, who is looking to claim his 100th ATP title, was scheduled to meet Marton Fucsovics, who defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-2, this morning.