Kyrgios ousts top seed Tsitsipas to reach Washington Open final

Aug 05, 2019 06:00 am

Australia's Nick Kyrgios overcame a mid-match meltdown and his rival's shoe-repair delays yesterday morning (Singapore time) to defeat Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the ATP Washington Open final.

The 52nd-ranked Australian hammered 19 aces, saved a match-point and often played to the crowd in a dramatic 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9-7) victory over Tsitsipas, whose shattered shoelaces led to two third-set delays.

Tsitsipas, who will become world No. 5 today, fell behind a set and a break, took advantage of Kyrgios losing control with racket slams and call complaints to force a third set, only to fall in the tie-breaker.

Kyrgios will play for the US$365,390 (S$500,000) top prize against 10th-ranked Russian Daniil Medvedev, who defeated Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-2 in the later match.

The 24-year-old Aussie beat Medvedev this year in Rome in their only previous meeting.

Kyrgios, who improved to 4-1 against top-10 rivals this year, will be seeking a sixth career ATP title and his first since Acapulco in March.

In the women's event, Italy's 62nd-ranked Camila Giorgi, a 2018 Wimbledon quarter-finalist going for her third WTA title, and 79th-ranked American Jessica Pegula advanced to the final at the US Open tune-up tournament. - AFP

