Li hails Serena comeback

Li Na said she was stunned by Serena Williams' impressive comeback from giving birth and said her old rival has a golden chance to reclaim her Wimbledon crown.

Li, 36, is a mother like Williams, but Asia's greatest player quit the Tour four years ago and is now focused on bringing up her children.

The 2011 French Open and 2014 Australian Open champion is not tempted to make a comeback, as she watches Williams compete at Wimbledon for the first time since winning her seventh All England Club title in 2016.

"How fit she looks, especially after having a baby. She has a very big chance to win the trophy again," the former world No. 2 said.

"I'm surprised she's playing so well. It's very tough, especially for women, to find the balance between children and tennis. After four years, I'm still not trying to come back."