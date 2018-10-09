Li Na says Osaka needs ‘desire’ to go further

Chinese tennis great Li Na said US Open champion Naomi Osaka can go on and win multiple Grand Slam titles - if she can find the inner desire to match her physical abilities.

Osaka, who turns 21 next Tuesday, has admitted feeling burdened by expectations after last month's victory in New York, saying she puts pressure on herself to "do more, do better".

She was also in tears after her US Open win, which was marred by Serena Williams' explosive row with the chair umpire.

"I believe with her abilities and strength, she can win many (Grand Slam titles) - that is if she really has the desire to be a champion," Li said.

Osaka, who pulled out of the Hong Kong tournament with a back injury, bashfully said yesterday she felt flattered by the praise from Asia's first Grand Slam singles champion.

"It makes me happy that Li Na talks about me!" she said.

"Definitely I don't want to stop at just one Grand Slam, of course I want to win more, but right now it's not the Australian Open, it's Singapore (that I) have to look forward to."

Williams, 37, brought a halt to her season after the US Open final but Li, the former French Open and Australian Open winner who retired in 2014, cautioned that it was unwise to judge Williams, who is back on the circuit after becoming a mother in September 2017.

"Looking at the players from the sidelines, we might not really understand some of their psychological goings-on on the court," said Li.

"I've always thought she is a very strong player. There are very few players who can give birth and then immediately come back out.

"It's really hard to find a balance between family and the tennis court, but she very quickly got into the US Open final."

Meanwhile, Osaka has set her sights on Olympic glory in 2020 as she became only the second Japanese woman, after since Kimiko Date in 1995, to reach No. 4 in the world rankings.

Osaka, could yet finish her standout season as the top-placed Japanese woman of all time, has her eyes on the Tokyo Olympics.

"Everyone is really excited in Japan for the Olympics," said the Osaka-born dual US-Japanese national.

"I know that all the Japanese players want to do well and of course I share that same feeling.