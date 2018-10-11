Li Na tops fan vote for Hall of Fame

China's Li Na, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 2, won a fan vote announced on Tuesday, boosting her chances of joining the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

French two-time Grand Slam winner Mary Pierce and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic of Croatia also enhanced their chances of being inducted into the honour roll next year.

The Hall of Fame's first-ever fan vote, which drew ballots from 130 nations during a six-week submission period, will be considered when deciding among eight nominees on the ballot for induction into the 2019 class.

Vote totals were not revealed but Li won the balloting with Ivanisevic second and Pierce third.

"My fans were such a huge part of what made my playing career special for me," Li said.