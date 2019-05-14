Madrid Master Novak Djokovic feeling confident ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic said the impressive burst of form which won him a third Madrid Open crown and 33rd Masters title could prove decisive in his assault on the French Open.

The world No. 1 joined Rafael Nadal on top of the all-time Masters list when he swept to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) final.

"At this very important time for me in the season, the win gives me a lot of confidence prior to Rome and, of course, Roland Garros where I definitely want to play my best," said the 15-time Major winner.

Djokovic dominated a clearly exhausted Tsitsipas less than 24 hours after the 20-year-old Greek had stunned five-time champion Nadal in a semi-final. Djokovic and Nadal head to the Rome Masters this week in a key indicator ahead of the French Open, which gets under way on May 26.