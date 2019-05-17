Maria Sharapova pulls out of French Open

Two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the upcoming tournament after failing to recover fully from shoulder surgery.

"Withdrawing from the French Open today. Sometimes the right decisions aren't always the easiest ones," the Russian wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who has won five Grand Slam titles, has not played since the end of January and underwent shoulder surgery at the end of February.

The French Open starts in Paris on May 26.