McIlroy backs Osaka’s decision to take a break

Golfer Rory McIlroy has backed Naomi Osaka's decision to take a break from tennis following the Japanese world No. 3's elimination from the US Open last week, saying that it was important that athletes did not let results define them.

A tearful Osaka told reporters that she would be taking some time off from tennis after crashing out in the third round at Flushing Meadows to 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, adding that she had been struggling with anxiety and depression over the last few years.

Speaking after his final round at the Tour Championship - where he finished tied for 14th - McIlroy said that he had faced similar difficulties.

"I spoke about this in 2019 about separating who I am as a golfer and who I am as a person and trying to not let that define me... it seems what Naomi is going through at the minute is that same thing," said the four-time Major winner.

"How can I play tennis and enjoy it and not let the results define who I am... I think everyone just needs to let her have time to figure that out."

Osaka has received support from various athletes, including tennis greats Billie Jean King and Boris Becker, with many praising her for bringing to the fore a new discussion around mental health.

Meanwhile, like Osaka, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are absent from the US Open but not from topics of conversation.

With the pair missing due to injury, Frances Tiafoe believes the more open nature of the event has meant there has been a deluge of five-setters.

With 11 matches left in the men's draw, there have already been 33 matches reaching a fifth set, the most since 2004, when 34 matches went to five.

Tiafoe said: "I definitely think guys are trying extra hard, because there is no Roger, Rafa.

"I see guys foaming in the mouth, pretty funny to watch, I'm in the locker room cracking up. You have (Andreas) Seppi, like 37, playing 15-13 in the fifth (set tie-breaker). What's that about? Crazy.

"His 19th US Open, he's putting his heart on the line. He's probably not doing that if he plays Rafa the second round, probably, like, 'I'm done'."