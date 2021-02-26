Millman out, but Mannarino advances to last 8 of S'pore Tennis Open

The Singapore Tennis Open's second seed John Millman tumbled out of the ATP 250 event yesterday, after losing 6-4, 6-1 to fellow Australian Matthew Ebden at the OCBC Arena.

The wildcard's reward for beating the world No. 39 is a quarter-final against another Australian, Alexei Popyrin.

Top seed Adrian Mannarino also reached the last eight yesterday with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Italy's world No. 191 Roberto Marcora.

Mannarino, who is ranked 35th, will meet Moldova's 76th-ranked Radu Albot in the quarter-finals.

Separately, organisers announced that tickets for the semi-finals and final over the weekend have been sold out. Venue capacity will be capped at a maximum of 250 spectators for each day.

Ticket holders are advised to reach the venue ahead of time for their antigen rapid test. They will be allowed entry only if they test negative.