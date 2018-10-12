Muguruza shrugs off rain delay to reach q-finals

Garbine Muguruza shrugged off a rain delay to sweep through to the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Open in confident style on Wednesday.

The Spanish former Wimbledon and French Open champion brushed aside Romania's Ana Bogdan with the loss of only three games to underline her status as one of the tournament favourites.

Torrential downpours delayed the start of play by more than four hours, but the world No. 13 remained focused on the game during the extended build-up.

"It really was a long day, a long wait, at some point, I thought I was maybe not going to play," said the relieved fourth seed, after winning 6-2, 6-1.

"I think you have to think you're going to play, the moment you think you're not going to play, you relax too much and it's harder to connect."

Earlier, eighth seed Alize Cornet went down to Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum after a drama-filled clash which saw both players struggle to hold their serve.

Meanwhile, China's leading ladies Wang Qiang, 26, and Zhang Shuai, 29, both joined Muguruza in the last eight after winning their respective matches yesterday.