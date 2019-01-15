Murray bows out after gutsy five-setter

Andy Murray's ailing body let him down during a battling 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 defeat by 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open yesterday.

A gutsy Andy Murray fought to the end before losing an epic Australian Open farewell match 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 to Roberto Bautista Agut yesterday.

The Scot, who said he will retire this season because of chronic hip pain, seemed finished at two sets and a break down to the 22nd-seeded Spaniard in the first round but somehow battled back to force a fifth set.

"Amazing. That was incredible, thank you so, so much to everyone that came out tonight," the three-time Grand Slam champion said after being swept along on a wave of vociferous support.

"Honestly, I've loved playing here over the years. If this was my last match, an amazing way to end. I gave everything I had and it wasn't enough tonight."

Murray announced at an emotional press conference on Friday that he would retire at Wimbledon this year, but conceded the Australian Open could be his last tournament, so great have been his injury problems.

But he seemed to have a change of heart after a match in which he showed his fighting spirit had not been diminished.

"Maybe I'll see you again," he said, his voice cracking with emotion.

"I'll do everything possible to try. If I want to go again, I'll need to have a big operation which there's no guarantees I'll come back from. But I'll give it my best shot."

Murray had entered a raucous Melbourne Arena to a huge ovation as Scottish Saltires and British Union flags were flown while one banner proclaimed: "There will only ever be one Andy Murray."

"That was an incredible night," said the in-form Bautista Agut, who had beaten world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on his way to winning the Qatar Open at the start of the month.

"Andy deserves this atmosphere. He gave everything to the last point. I want to congratulate him for all he did for tennis."

Murray was then shown a big-screen tribute from a whole phalanx of top players, including Roger Federer, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki and Sloane Stephens.

While his tournament ended in despair, Swiss master Federer, six years older than Murray, continued his march towards a record seventh Australian Open title.

He swept past Uzbek Denis Istomin 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

His long-time rival Nadal, who cut short his 2018 season to have surgery on a foot injury, showed no mercy to Australian wildcard James Duckworth in their opening-round clash.