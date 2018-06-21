Tennis

Murray unsure about Wimbledon after defeat

Jun 21, 2018 06:00 am

Andy Murray suffered a comeback defeat on Tuesday, but the Scot remained upbeat about his return from injury, if guarded about his Wimbledon participation.

The 31-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion had not played a competitive match since losing to Sam Querrey in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals and opted to have right-hip surgery five months ago.

Murray could not last the pace in the first round of the Queen's Club championship against Nick Kyrgios and lost 2-6, 7-6(7/4), 7-5.

"I won't rule anything out just now," Murray said.

"I'm not sure yet. I really haven't played a whole lot of tennis, so I'm happy I got out there and competed, and performed respectably.

"It's something I need to speak to my team about. If I wake up and don't feel good tomorrow, then that's obviously not a great sign for best-of-five-set tennis." - REUTERS

