Murray unsure about Wimbledon after defeat

Andy Murray suffered a comeback defeat on Tuesday, but the Scot remained upbeat about his return from injury, if guarded about his Wimbledon participation.

The 31-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion had not played a competitive match since losing to Sam Querrey in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals and opted to have right-hip surgery five months ago.

Murray could not last the pace in the first round of the Queen's Club championship against Nick Kyrgios and lost 2-6, 7-6(7/4), 7-5.

"I won't rule anything out just now," Murray said.

"I'm not sure yet. I really haven't played a whole lot of tennis, so I'm happy I got out there and competed, and performed respectably.