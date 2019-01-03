Murray's comeback halted by Medvedev

Andy Murray admits that he made too many mistakes.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev showed Andy Murray just how much work he still has to do, when he beat the former world No. 1 in straight sets in the Brisbane International yesterday.

Murray is making a comeback to the sport after a disastrous 2018, during which he played just six tournaments and was out for 11 months with a hip injury.

He had a comfortable first-round win over James Duckworth, but found the step-up in class too much against Medvedev, the 22-year-old Russian cruising to a 7-5, 6-2 win in just 80 minutes.

Medvedev is a rising star, winning seven titles last year on his way to a world ranking of 16.

He broke Murray early in the first set and although Murray got back on level terms, Medvedev broke again late in the first set to gain the advantage.

Murray, 31, was broken twice at the start of the second to fall behind 0-4 and there was no way back for the Scot.

"In the second set, I made a few too many mistakes, and obviously, there was a period in the match from 5-5 where I lost six games in a row," Murray said.

"And I think when you obviously play better players, I mean he's (number) 15 in the world or so, they will expose any errors that you make in your game or any shots that you're not hitting particularly well.

"And he did that tonight."

Medvedev will meet Canada's Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

The huge-serving Raonic fired down 21 aces in his 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) win over Serbian qualifier Miomir Kecmanovic to go with the 18 he served in the first round.

Earlier, Japanese star Kei Nishikori eased past American Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-2.

He was joined in the last eight by fellow countryman Yasutaka Uchiyama, who stunned British No. 1 Kyle Edmund 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

Uchiyama, 26, is playing just his fifth tournament on the ATP World Tour and next takes on Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the quarter-finals.

Chardy came back from losing the first set to beat Australian Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal was a late withdrawal with a thigh strain.

He has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Taro Daniel of Japan, who will play Jo-Wilfried Tsonga today.

Nadal, 32, is hopeful that he can shake off the problem in time for the Australian Open from Jan 14-27.

Meanwhile, at the Qatar Open in Doha, Novak Djokovic took just 55 minutes to claim his first win of the year, brushing aside Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-2 in the first round yesterday morning (Singapore time).