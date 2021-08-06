Nadal battles foot pain on return from two-month layoff
Rafael Nadal made a triumphant return from a two-month layoff yesterday morning (Singapore time), but aggravated a foot injury and needed a third-set tie-breaker to outlast American Jack Sock and advance at the ATP Citi Open.
The 35-year-old Spanish left-hander, a 20-time Grand Slam champion making his Washington debut, dispatched 192nd-ranked Sock 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/1) in a three-hour thriller before about 7,000 spectators at the US Open hard-court tune-up event.
"My fitness is fine," said Nadal, who has not played since June. "I need to have a little bit less pain in the foot." - AFP
