Nadal battles foot pain on return from two-month layoff

Rafael Nadal made a triumphant return from a two-month layoff yesterday morning (Singapore time), but aggravated a foot injury and needed a third-set tie-breaker to outlast American Jack Sock and advance at the ATP Citi Open.

The 35-year-old Spanish left-hander, a 20-time Grand Slam champion making his Washington debut, dispatched 192nd-ranked Sock 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/1) in a three-hour thriller before about 7,000 spectators at the US Open hard-court tune-up event.