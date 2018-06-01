Nadal cruises into third round as Cilic, Thiem struggle

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal's march towards an 11th French Open title showed no signs of slowing down after the Spaniard made light work of Argentina's Guido Pella, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 in a second-round match yesterday.

Nadal next faces the challenge of Richard Gasquet in the third round.

Meanwhile, title challengers Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem both struggled. Third seed Cilic reached the third round for the eighth time with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 win over Polish qualifier and world No. 188 Hubert Hurkacz.

Former US Open champion Cilic, who reached the quarter-finals in Paris last year, will face Steve Johnson of the United States for a place in the last 16.

However, it was a roller-coaster of a performance by newly wed Cilic who cracked 48 winners but also 52 unforced errors.

"I was in control but played a poor third set, so I had to start all over again," said 29-year-old Cilic. "I had to be positive, positive, positive. I screamed just to let it all out and I got the break in the 11th game."

The seventh-seeded Thiem, a semi-finalist in 2016 and 2017, racked up his 31st win of the year.

The Austrian, the only man to beat Nadal on clay this year, saw off Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a match which had been suspended overnight after the third set. Next up for Thiem is Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Highly rated Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov was knocked out by Germany's Maximilian Marterer 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 6-4.

After being slain on clay, Shapovalov said he is "excited" about the grass-court season.

The 19-year-old 24th seed, who became the youngest man to break the world's top 30 since 2005 by reaching his second Madrid Masters semi-final earlier this year, will now turn his attention to grass - the "funnest part" of the season.

"Grass is going to be a big part of the season for me. I always enjoyed playing on it. It really suits my game style," said Shapovalov, who will play the tournament at Stuttgart which starts on June 11.

"I'm excited to go out there. Obviously, I'm going to try to rest for a couple of days.