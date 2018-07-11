Nadal in first Wimbledon q-final since 2011

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final since 2011 with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, will face Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro, who downed Gilles Simon of France 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 7-6 (7/5) yesterday.

It will be Nadal's 35th appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final as he continues his bid to win an 18th major title.

Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic also reached the quarter-finals for the 10th time with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.

The Serb is chasing his 13th Grand Slam title.

Three-time champion Djokovic, seeded 12, will face Japan's 24th seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be Djokovic's 41st appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final and he will start favourite against Nishikori, who will be in his first last-eight at the All England Club.