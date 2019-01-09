Nadal is healthy and pain-free

Rafael Nadal at a media event involving children from different Queensland tennis academies in Brisbane last Saturday.

Injury-plagued world No. 2 Rafael Nadal insists he is healthy and in no pain after coming through an exhibition game in Sydney, just days after pulling out of the Brisbane International.

The Spaniard teamed up with Canadian Milos Raonic to defeat Australians Nick Kyrgios and John Millman in the Fast4 Showdown on Monday evening - a shortened, quicker format of the game often described as the tennis equivalent of Twenty20 cricket.

Nadal said that he was "feeling better" after withdrawing from Brisbane, when an MRI scan revealed a slight strain of his left thigh, casting doubts over his fitness for next week's Australian Open.

"I did not feel the pain here," the 17-time Grand Slam champion said.

"It was a good start for me, a good comeback to the action in front of a fantastic crowd in Sydney. I really enjoyed playing here. I'm happy to be back on court and happy that I'm healthy again."

Nadal endured an injury-plagued 2018 season that saw him contest only nine tournaments due to hip, knee, abdomen and ankle injuries.

The Spaniard has not played a main tour event since a knee problem forced him to retire during his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro last September.

The 32-year-old had surgery on his ankle in November to remove a loose intra-articular body and resumed training only a month ago.

He played the opening round at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi to start his season, where he lost to South African Kevin Anderson, and had a first-round bye in Brisbane before withdrawing ahead of the second round.

Despite an injury-curtailed 2018 season, Nadal managed to win five titles last year, including a record-extending 11th French Open title that took his Grand Slam tally to 17.

TITLE CONTENDER

Asked by reporters if he considered himself a genuine title contender in Melbourne despite his injury problems, he replied: "Why not?

"You can't predict that. Of course, it would be better if I had the chance to play a full tournament in Abu Dhabi and a full tournament in Brisbane, but the big importance is I am feeling good with the ball.

"The only thing is that I didn't play matches since a long time ago."