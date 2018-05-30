Nadal survives scare to overcome Bolelli

Rafael Nadal (above) was two sets up but 0-3 down in the third when rain caused the tie to be suspended late on Monday.

Rafael Nadal survived a mini-crisis to rack up his 80th win at Roland Garros yesterday, as the 10-time champion defeated Italian lucky loser Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) to reach the second round.

Nadal had to save four set-points in the tiebreaker before wrapping a victory.

World No. 1 Nadal had been two sets up but 0-3 down in the third when rain caused the tie to be suspended late on Monday.

He quickly levelled at 3-3 yesterday, saved four break-points in the eighth game before saving four set-points.

Nadal eventually claimed the match on a third match-point when Bolelli dumped a forehand into the net.

The top-seeded Nadal, bidding for an 11th title in Paris and his 17th Major, next faces Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in the last 32.

"I really suffered today but it was a good test," said Nadal who had been in danger of dropping his first set at Roland Garros since his 2015 quarter-final loss to Novak Djokovic.

"It was very difficult. Simone is a very good player and he had lots of chances and was very aggressive. "But I am happy to have won here on this court, the most important of my career."

Third seed Marin Cilic also reached the second round with a 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) win over Australia's James Duckworth.

Wimbledon and Australian Open runner-up Cilic, 29, fired 47 winners and 13 aces past the 1,072th-ranked Duckworth who was playing his first match since last year's Australian Open.

Since that time, the 26-year-old has been battling a foot injury which required surgery in January 2017.

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov eased to a 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australian John Millman in his first-ever main-draw French Open match.

The 19-year-old, who lost in Roland Garros qualifying last year but is now the 24th seed, will next take on German world No. 70 Maximilian Marterer for a place in the last 32.

"The last couple of weeks I've been playing unbelievable on this surface," said Shapovalov.