Nadal thumps Thiem to claim 11th French Open title

Following his latest triumph yesterday, Rafa Nadal now has 17 Grand Slam titles.

Rafael Nadal claimed a record-extending 11th French Open title yesterday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 demolition of Dominic Thiem.

Despite a worrying injury scare in the closing stages of the final, the 32-year-old hung on to see out his victory.

In the process, the Spaniard took his Roland Garros win-loss record to 86-2. The world No. 1 now has 17 Grand Slam titles, just three behind great rival Roger Federer.

Said Nadal: "It's amazing, I can't describe my feelings because it's not even a dream to win here 11 times.

"It's impossible to think something like this."

