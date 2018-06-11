Nadal thumps Thiem to claim 11th French Open title
Rafael Nadal claimed a record-extending 11th French Open title yesterday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 demolition of Dominic Thiem.
Despite a worrying injury scare in the closing stages of the final, the 32-year-old hung on to see out his victory.
In the process, the Spaniard took his Roland Garros win-loss record to 86-2. The world No. 1 now has 17 Grand Slam titles, just three behind great rival Roger Federer.
Said Nadal: "It's amazing, I can't describe my feelings because it's not even a dream to win here 11 times.
"It's impossible to think something like this."
Nadal endured a nervy conclusion to the final, however, when he needed treatment in the fourth game of the final set for a finger injury before sealing victory on a fifth match-point when Thiem fired a backhand long. - REUTERS, AFP
