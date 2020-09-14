Naomi Osaka clinches her second US Open title

Japan's Naomi Osaka came back from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open yesterday morning (Singapore time) and clinch her third Grand Slam title.

Osaka, the fourth seed, overcame her unseeded opponent 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

It was the 22-year-old's third Grand Slam victory, following wins at the 2018 US Open and last year's Australian Open.