Naomi Osaka looking ahead to Olympics
Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka said yesterday she wants to be on top form at the Olympics and will take part in press conferences, after pulling out of several tournaments citing her struggles with depression and anxiety.
The world No. 2 told Japan's national broadcaster NHK she was getting ready to play on home turf at the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Games, after having withdrawn from Wimbledon and the French Open.
"I am preparing myself little by little so I can be at the top of my game for the Olympics," the 23-year-old wrote in a message published by the broadcaster. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now