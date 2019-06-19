Naomi Osaka survives scare by Maria Sakkari

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka survived a fightback from Greece's Maria Sakkari before winning her opening match of the Birmingham Classic last night.

The Japanese triumphed 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to progress to the second round, where she will meet Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

Third seed Karolina Pliskova also reached the second round after defeating Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-4. But Ukraine's Elina Svitolina lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to Russia's Margarita Gasparya, after committing five double-faults and 15 unforced errors in the first set alone.