Nervous Naomi Osaka survives early scare

Naomi Osaka was given a testing workout by Anna Blinkova as she began her US Open title defence, but the world No. 1's power and shot-making ultimately proved too much as she won 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The unseeded Blinkova raced into a 4-1 lead in the first set, but Osaka reduced her errors to win five straight games and take the opener.

Blinkova refused to back down, however, saving a match-point on Osaka's serve in the second before breaking her to set up a tie-break, which the Russian won when Osaka sent a return into the net.

The 21-year-old Japanese responded by looking to her box and mimicked putting a gun to her head and pulling the trigger, but stayed composed to win the third set 6-2.

"I don't think I've ever been this nervous in my life," said Osaka, who will meet Poland's Magda Linette next.