New-look Federer, same result

Defending champion Roger Federer marked the start of his 20th successive Wimbledon with a new look and a comfortable 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic yesterday.

Top seed Federer marched out on Centre Court dressed for the first time in gear designed by Japanese giant Uniqlo in a deal reported to be worth US$300 million (S$410 million) after a two-decade association with Nike.

But everything else was familiar for the 36-year-old eight-time champion as the Swiss cruised past world No. 57 Lajovic in just 79 minutes.

It was the second successive year that Federer had knocked out the Serb at Wimbledon.

"I'm very happy, I felt good from the start too which was nice and that was not the case last year against him. I remember I struggled early on a lot," said Federer who hardly broke sweat in the 30 deg C hothouse.

"It was a really nice feeling. I always got the early break in each set and was able to bring it home."

After just 20 minutes to complete the first set, Federer went on to fire 35 winners past Lajovic, breaking serve five times, setting up a second-round encounter against either Lukas Lacko of Slovakia or French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi.

Federer was joined in the second round by the man he defeated in last year's final, Marin Cilic.

Third seed Cilic enjoyed a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. Cilic, who won the Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club last month, fired 21 aces and 44 winners past his 259th-ranked opponent.

Cilic, 29, served 21 aces and made four service breaks in a match lasting one hour and 45 minutes on Court Two against a young opponent coming back from major knee surgery.

His preparations were boosted last month when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final to lift the Queen's Club trophy, his 18th ATP Tour title.

Cilic faces Australia's Jason Kubler or Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in the last 32.

- AFP, REUTERS

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

MEN’S SINGLES, 1ST ROUND

Dudi Sela v Rafael Nadal (x2)

Dominic Thiem (x7) v Marcos Baghdatis

Tennys Sandgren v Novak Djokovic (x12)

Nick Kyrgios (x15) v Denis Istomin

Christian Harrison v Kei Nishikori (x24)



WOMEN’S SINGLES, 1ST ROUND