New-look Federer, same result

Defending champion Roger Federer marked the start of his 20th successive Wimbledon with a new look and a comfortable 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic yesterday.
Top seed Federer marched out on Centre Court dressed for the first time in gear designed by Japanese giant Uniqlo in a deal reported to be worth US$300 million (S$410 million) after a two-decade association with Nike.
But everything else was familiar for the 36-year-old eight-time champion as the Swiss cruised past world No. 57 Lajovic in just 79 minutes.
It was the second successive year that Federer had knocked out the Serb at Wimbledon.
"I'm very happy, I felt good from the start too which was nice and that was not the case last year against him. I remember I struggled early on a lot," said Federer who hardly broke sweat in the 30 deg C hothouse.
"It was a really nice feeling. I always got the early break in each set and was able to bring it home."
After just 20 minutes to complete the first set, Federer went on to fire 35 winners past Lajovic, breaking serve five times, setting up a second-round encounter against either Lukas Lacko of Slovakia or French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi.
Federer was joined in the second round by the man he defeated in last year's final, Marin Cilic.
Third seed Cilic enjoyed a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. Cilic, who won the Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club last month, fired 21 aces and 44 winners past his 259th-ranked opponent.
Cilic, 29, served 21 aces and made four service breaks in a match lasting one hour and 45 minutes on Court Two against a young opponent coming back from major knee surgery.
His preparations were boosted last month when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final to lift the Queen's Club trophy, his 18th ATP Tour title.
Cilic faces Australia's Jason Kubler or Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in the last 32.
- AFP, REUTERS
Vekic vanquishes fourth seed Stephens
Croatia's Donna Vekic sent the first top seed tumbling out of Wimbledon yesterday when she beat a rusty and out-of-sorts Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-3 to claim her biggest career victory.
Stephens, the fourth seed, played no grass warm-up tournaments after reaching the final of the French Open on clay.
The 25-year-old looked uncomfortable on the fast surface, moving awkwardly and failing to find the lines.
Vekic, winner at Nottingham last year and a semi-finalist there last month, looked more aggressive, serving powerfully and forcing her opponent into errors.
After breaking serve twice, the 22-year-old Croat needed only one set point and 25 minutes to wrap up the first set.
Stephens showed some steel at the start of the second set, winning the first two games to love with some powerful serve-and-volley tennis, but she could not keep the rhythm going.
Vekic, who played in three grass-court tournaments coming into Wimbledon, won the next three games, moving nervelessly along the baseline and punishing less-than-pinpoint serves with bullet-like returns.
The Croat's own demon - the double-fault - came back to haunt her in the sixth game. She served two in the next game out of a total of nine in the match, to offer Stephens a lifeline.
But the listless American could not take it. Her shots continued to fly wide and long off her racket and she produced 26 unforced errors in total.
Vekic earned her first match-point in the ninth game when Stephens hit the net. Stephens saved that with a crosscourt forehand and then successfully defended another two.
She finally succumbed by hitting another forehand into the net on the fourth match-point.
Stephens' good friend, 10th seed Madison Keys, cruised past Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-2.
Elsewhere, there were also wins for second seed Caroline Wozniacki, seventh seed Karolina Pliskova and ninth seed Venus Williams.
Wozniacki breezed past Varavara Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3, Pliskova defeated Harriet Dart 7-6 (7/2), 2-6, 6-1 and Williams won 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 6-2 against Johanna Larsson.
Wozniacki said she shouted herself hoarse watching the Denmark football team's penalty shoot-out loss to Croatia in the last 16 of the World Cup.
Said the 27-year-old Dane: "I lost my voice a little bit last night from the screaming... it was definitely a tough loss but they did their best." - AFP
