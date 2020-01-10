Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur pair up for quarter-final win in ATP Cup

Untested doubles pair Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios sealed a nail-biting 3-6, 6-3, 18-16 victory for Australia in the decider of their quarter-final clash with Great Britain at the inaugural ATP Cup in Sydney yesterday.

The Australian duo, better known for their singles play, defeated Britain's doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury, setting up a semi-final against either Rafael Nadal's Spain or David Goffin's Belgium.

"That was the most stressful tie-breaker I've ever been involved in," Kyrgios said.

"I'll definitely be having a couple of red wines tonight."