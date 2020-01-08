Nick Kyrgios beats Stefanos Tsitsipas as Australia advance in ATP Cup

Australian Nick Kyrgios outlasted world No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (9/7), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5) after an intense duel to seal the tie for the hosts against Greece at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane yesterday.

Kyrgios slammed a backhand winner on match-point to seal his second win in as many meetings against the ATP Finals champion as the partisan crowd at the Pat Rafter Arena roared on.

His win ensured Australia will go to the knockouts having won all their ties in the US$15 million (S$20.2m) ATP Cup, which features 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney over 10 days.

"Exhausting! It was lot of fun. Knew it was going to be a tough match," Kyrgios said.

"He's an amazing player and he's so young. He's going to do some special things in the sport."

Meanwhile, action at the Australian Open will be confined to the three stadiums with retractable roofs and eight indoor courts if conditions become hazardous due to the bush-fire crisis, organisers of the Grand Slam event said yesterday.

Smoke from huge bush fires in New South Wales and Victoria has also resulted in hazardous conditions in Sydney, where the final rounds of the inaugural ATP Cup will take place this weekend, and Melbourne, where the Australian Open begins on Jan 20.