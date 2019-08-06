Nick Kyrgios fights off spasms and Daniil Medvedev to win Citi Open

Australian Nick Kyrgios overcame early back spasms to get the better of Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a pair of tie-breakers and win the Citi Open in Washington yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He won 7-6(8/6), 7-6(7/4) over a frustrated world No. 9 Medvedev for his sixth career ATP Tour victory.

The 24-year-old Kyrgios, who climbed 25 places to reach 27 in the world rankings, did not face a single break-point and hit 18 aces, including two to close out the final.

"It's great to get the win, but I proved to myself and a lot of people backing me that I still have it and can produce at the highest level," said Kyrgios, who defeated the tournament's top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals.

"This week is probably one of the best weeks of my life in tennis. I had some back spasms on the right side of my back.

"I haven't played that much tennis in the last couple of months, so this week the load has been pretty stressful."