Nishikori makes winning return from injury

Feb 14, 2019 06:00 am

Kei Nishikori overcame Pierre-Hugues Herbert 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the Rotterdam Open yesterday morning (Singapore time) on his return from the knee injury which forced him to retire during his Australian Open quarter-final against Novak Djokovic.

The Japanese world No. 7 lost the first set to the Frenchman, but bounced back to win the first-round match and will next face Latvian Ernests Gulbis today.

"It wasn't easy, as he was playing good tennis and serving well," said Nishikori.

"I tried to play steady and I tried to stay aggressive." - AFP

