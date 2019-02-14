Nishikori makes winning return from injury

Kei Nishikori overcame Pierre-Hugues Herbert 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the Rotterdam Open yesterday morning (Singapore time) on his return from the knee injury which forced him to retire during his Australian Open quarter-final against Novak Djokovic.

The Japanese world No. 7 lost the first set to the Frenchman, but bounced back to win the first-round match and will next face Latvian Ernests Gulbis today.

"It wasn't easy, as he was playing good tennis and serving well," said Nishikori.