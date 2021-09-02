No love from crowd as Djokovic beats Danish teen

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic began his campaign to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by beating Danish teenager Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the US Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With many spectators at the Arthur Ashe Stadium rooting for the 18-year-old Rune, the Serb had to cope with an unfriendly atmosphere.

He said: "Obviously, you always wish to have crowd behind you, but it's not always possible. That's all I can say."