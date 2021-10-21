No vax, no Australian Open for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will not be able to enter Australia to defend his Australian Open title unless he is fully vaccinated for Covid-19, the country's immigration minister said yesterday, putting the Serb's Grand Slam record bid in doubt.

World No. 1 Djokovic, who is level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles, has declined to reveal his vaccination status, and said he is unsure if he will defend his Australian Open crown.

Clarifying Australia's visa requirements, Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke said foreign players would need to have had two vaccination shots to play at the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in January.

"You'll need to be double vaccinated to visit Australia. That's a universal application, not just to tennis players. I mean that every visitor to Australia will need to be double vaccinated," Hawke told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

"I don't have a message to Novak. I have a message to everybody that wishes to visit Australia. He'll need to be double vaccinated."

Australia's health minister Greg Hunt said the country's rules were about protecting Australians.

"They apply to everyone without fear or favour. It doesn't matter whether you are No. 1 in the world or you are anything else," he told a media conference yesterday.

Apart from Djokovic, who has won nine of his Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and the last three in succession at Melbourne Park, the rule could exclude scores of players from the tournament.

More than a third of professional players remain unvaccinated, according to recent media reports.

Both the men's ATP and women's WTA Tours have urged players to get vaccinated but some have voiced reservations.

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and German world No. 4 Alexander Zverev have expressed scepticism, although their vaccination status remains unknown.